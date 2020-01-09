Taimur Ali Khan's Reaction To Papa Saif's Look In 'Tanhaji' Is Priceless, Watch

Seems like Saif Ali Khan is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor is gearing up for his next project, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th-century Maharashtrian military leader. Besides impressing masses with his unconventional performance in the trailer of the much-anticipated film, Saif Ali Khan has also caught the audience’s attention for his unusual look in the movie. While fans and celebrities across the country were left impressed by Saif’s avatar in the film, the actor’s son Taimur Ali Khan, on the other hand, had this comment to pass. Here are the details:

Taimur’s reaction to Saif Ali Khan’s look from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

With billions of people using social media every day, several things go viral on the internet for good reasons. From BTS pictures from the film sets to sudden film announcements, fans of Bollywood celebrities enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Recently, the makers of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released an inside video, in which actor Saif Ali Khan speaks about his preparations to step into the shoes of his character.

Saif Ali Khan reveals that he had to indulge martial arts training sessions to portray the character of Uday Bhan Singh with authenticity. On being asked about Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to his look in the much-anticipated film, the actor reveals that Taimur Ali Khan was excited. Saif confesses that Taimur often referred to him as 'Sardaar Ji', as the actor sports a dense beard in the film. Take a look at the video:

Fans excited for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

