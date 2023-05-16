Tamannaah Bhatia To Join Rumoured Boyfriend Vijay Varma At Cannes 2023?

Like every year, this year too, India will be enjoying stellar representation at the international Cannes film festival. Among those who are returning to the celebration of cinema at the French Riviera is actor Vijay Varma. While his presence at the festival has been confirmed, many are now suggesting that rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia will be joining the actor on the red carpet. The actress' recent sighting at the Mumbai airport is what sparked these likely rumours.

Tamannaah to join Vijay Varma at Cannes?

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted at the airport, leaving for an undisclosed location. Tamannaah's airport look comprised of a sleek pair of denims with a fitted white crop shirt. She paired this with a sleeveless crop trench coat in beige. This came shortly after the actor confirmed his presence at the festival with a selfie against the very-familiar sea backdrop. He captioned his Instagram story selfie, "Touchdown Cannes".

Prior to this, the actor was also captured leaving for the French Riviera, dressed in a white hoodie, a dark denim jacket and matching denim pants. If Tamannaah were to join the actor on the red carpet, it would mean that the two would be making their red carpet debut as a couple. They have been linked together for quite some time but have remained tight-lipped about what's brewing between them.

Vijay's first Cannes appearance

2023 is not Vijay's first time at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The Darlings actor made his debut way back in 2013. He had attended the Cannes Film Festival that year for his film Monsoon Shootout. This year, the actor has reportedly been invited by the Indian ministry to represent the country on the global platform.

Tamannah's 2022 Cannes debut



Tamannaah's 2022 red carpet debut saw the actress shimmer down the red carpet in an-all black Yanina couture ensemble. The svelte silhouette featured a sweetheart neckline with a plunging bust. Tamannaah wore a sheer cape over her gown which also doubled up as her train.

The 76th Festival de Cannes will be taking place between May 16 to May 27. Each year, big names from across the world grace the event in celebration of cinema and art. Many Indian celebrities will be marking their presence this year including the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Manushi Chhillar to name a few.