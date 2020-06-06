Tamannaah Bhatia Makes A Statement With 'All Lives Matter' Post, Receives Mixed Reactions

The death of George Floyd led to widespread protests against racial discrimination, on social media and on the streets, in a movement named 'Black Lives Matter.' Amid the movement gaining global attention and support, the term ‘All Lives Matter’ also is being used by many and has become a topic of discussion. The term is being viewed as triviliasing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, with some celebrities also objecting to the term.

After Sara Ali Khan deleted a post sharing the message, Tamannaah Bhatia was the latest to use the term in a post, that was one of the most unique ones among those shared by the celebrities. The actor posted a picture of herself with black paint of a palm on her face, extending right till her neck. In the caption, she asked if all lives, be it human or animals, did not matter and that silence was not going to ‘protect you’

Here’s the post

The Baahubali star was praised by many for her innovative idea. Even actors like Kajal Aggarwal amd Elli AvrRam came out in her support.

Ahhhh yes this is so strong and beautiful Tamannahâ¤ï¸ðŸ™ — Elisabet Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) June 5, 2020

However, there was criticism for the post, not just for using the 'All Lives Matter' but for numerous reasons. Many pointed out how there was a call to stop using the term and how it was affecting the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Some asked if she had reacted in a similar way over the migrants’ issue in India.

If you're more concerned about what's happening in America...it's better to go and live there....since you are completely unaware of what happening in india...poors lives matters too, labourers lives matters too...hungers lives matters too.. — á´€à¸—á´ŠυðŸ± (@Anjuzzzzzzzzz) June 5, 2020

Many dug out Tamannah’s old videos promoting fairness creams, and urged her to stop doing so before making such a post.

It is nice that you are talking about black lives. But why did you act in an ad that made people feel inferior and insecure about their dark color? pic.twitter.com/E8uxlwgXyB — Bay harbour butcher (@_akshay_24_) June 5, 2020

First educate yourself on the issue and I think the pic below speaks for itself.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/tq2ai7OdhA — Kushal (@demotionalbeing) June 5, 2020

Some also felt the idea to put a ‘black face’ was ‘ill-advised’ and others were of the opinion that saying ‘All Lives Matter’ after doing so did not make sense.

Just pointing out that putting on blackface during the #BlackLivesMatter movement is probably... ill-advised. — Pablo Chaterji (@pablochaterji) June 5, 2020

I am confused.

Black colour filled on her neck and posting a hashtag of #AllLivesMattter.

How is this relevant? Just want to know. — Sai Charan Chikkulla (@charan_tweetz) June 5, 2020

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal was among the others who mocked the picture, and some termed it ‘embarasing’ and ‘clueless.’Many urged her to take the post down.

Are they... doing this purposely?

ðŸ˜‚

Aaj aadhe din tak min ye trending hoga. pic.twitter.com/xgselSQnLd — awryaditi (@awryaditi) June 6, 2020

Take this down. This is pointless and stupid. This not your photo shoot moment. And it's #BlackLivesMatter . You should wake up Tamannaah! — Meenu (@_meen_curry) June 5, 2020

girl you need some basic education, this is embarrassing — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) June 5, 2020

Can't tell what is worse.. The text or the pic. So clueless! — karuvad_pulsu (@abhigna_arigala) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, after Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and others lent their support to ‘Black Lives Matter’, some like Kangana Ranaut and Abhay Deol have urged them to break their silence on issues concerning India.

