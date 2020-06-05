Tamannaah Bhatia Says, "unlearn And Learn To Be Human Again" To Support #BlackLivesMatter

The Black Lives Matter movement is currently creating a storm around the globe. People are vehemently protesting the brutal killing of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis. Hollywood, Bollywood and many South Indian actors too have voiced their opinions against the death of Floyd. Recently, South Indian actor, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram account to express her opinion on the matter along with a powerful picture.

Tamannaah Bhatia asks everyone to learn how to be "human again"

On Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram, the actor posted a picture of herself along with a quote. The black and white picture of Tamannaah had a black handprint across her mouth signifying the restriction on speech. In the caption, she wrote, "Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld". Her fans have also appreciated her gesture on social media. Take a look:

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton, Sponsor Tommy Hilfiger On The Same Page In Supporting 'Black Lives Matter'

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the movie Sye Raa. The movie also features the South Indian superstar, Chiranjeevi. She will next be seen in the sports drama, Seetimaarr which also features Gopichand. Apart from this, Tamannaah also has Bole Chudiyan along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is being helmed by the latter's brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

Also Read: Black Lives Matter Co-founder Grateful For Public Support

In other news, any other Bollywood and South Indian celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan are raising their voice in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Kareena had put up a post of an African-American man running away from an onslaught of police while Priyanka had put up a post about George Floyd's words.

Also Read: Naomi Osaka Smashes 'Black Lives Matter' Criticism In Hard-hitting Tweet With IKEA Example

In Hollywood, many celebrities like Justin Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Kim Kardashian have been vocal about their support for the movement. Others like Harry Styles, John Cusack, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, and Cody Simpson have also joined the protesters on the streets. Rapper Kanye West has opened a fund to support George Floyd's daughter's college education.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal Controversially Hits Out At Black Lives Matters' Violent Protests In The USA

Also Read: EPL Player Lashes Out At Katie Hopkins Over Racist Comment On Black Lives Matter Campaign

Also Read: 'Grey's Anatomy' Co-stars Ellen Pompeo And TR Knight Join 'Black Lives Matter' Protests

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.