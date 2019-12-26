Tamarind's Health Benefits | Here Are 3 Reasons To Add It To Your Diet

Tamarind is the sour and sweet fruit and has been widely used in Indian recipes since ages. The tree is native to tropical Africa. Arabs and Persians picked the ingredient from the peninsula and named it Tamar Hind which means Indian Date. Along with Indian recipes, tamarind has also been used in other Asian and Middle Eastern delicacies. The fruit is also known to have many health benefits. The extracts from this fruit are known to treat snake bites, malaria and even diabetes in ancient times. In India, tamarind is popularly known as ambli, imli and even chinch.

Here are some of the health benefits of tamarind

1. Aids weight loss

Tamarind is known to lower the bad cholesterol and increase the good one which is found in plasma. This is considered to be helpful in losing weight and also control obesity. As obesity is connected to the heart, liver and also kidney. Also, the tamarind extracts are known to be reducing the activity of fatty acid synthases.

2. Constipation and stomach ache

Tamarind is also said to help relieve constipation and also improve the digestion process. The high amount of malic and tartaric acids present in tamarind makes it laxative. Often diarrhoea and constipation cause abdominal pain which is said to be cured with tamarind bark and root extracts.

3. Controls diabetes and hyperglycemia

The inflammation of pancreas cells is the main cause of diabetes. Tamarind produces inflammatory chemicals which can protect the pancreas from the damage which is caused by inflammation. The seeds of the fruit can boost the production of new cells in the pancreas.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

