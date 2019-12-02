Kajol Says She Finds The Popular Trend Of 'airport Look' Daft, Here Is Why She Thinks So

Kajol has garnered a lot of applause in her career, both for acting as well as making fashion statements. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 1992 in the drama film Bekhudi and since then she has come a long way. Kajol has given major fashion goals to her fans and followers but her perspective on airport looks seems to differ than other Bollywood celebs.

The airport look trend has now picked up the pace and many Bollywood celebs have been seen photographed wearing stylish clothes while flying out. Dressing for the airport isn’t always easy and comfort is the key if you want to nail it. Getting the airport look and travel wardrobe right is a major thing now. From not too subtle pantsuits to ethnic khadi sarees, from funky neons to casual jeans, Bollywood stars like to travel in style. They have literally turned the airport aisle into a fashion runway. However, there’s an exception reportedly Kajol is not a huge fan of this trend. In a recent interview with a reputed entertainment portal, Kajol said that airport look trend is just daft. She cannot understand how someone can wear stilettos at 6 am and walk five kilometres with blow-dried hair with perfect makeup while travelling.

What is next in store for Kajol?

Kajol will be next seen in a biographical action film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie is helmed by Om Raut and is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a 17th century Maharashtrian Marathi military leader. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warriors is scheduled the hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

