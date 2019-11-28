Kajol's Reply To Ajay Devgn's 'Neend Churayi Meri Kisne' Allegation Has Netizens In Splits

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are definitely Bollywood's most loved couples of all time. The two have been together for almost twenty-two years and share a friendly bond. With the film Ishq completing 22 years, Ajay tweeted a still from the movie and wrote, “Neend churayi meri kisne o sanam? Tuneeeee @itsKajolD #22YearsOfIshq”, and while congratulatory messages poured in, Kajol replied to a tweet and one can say that the actress deserves 100 points for having a sense of humour like this! "Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon", she replied.

Ajay and Kajol's funny banter

Netizens left in splits

After the tweet went viral, netizens could not stop chuckling about it. "Haha", "Oh my god, this is so funny", "I love your sense of humour", read some of the comments on the post. Read below-

Ajay Devgn's Upcoming movies

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in a handful of films including Turram Khan, Sooryavanshi, RRR, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, and The Big Bull. The upcoming movie Maidaan is based on the story of a legendary Indian football coach. His current highly-anticipated movie will release in January next year and is directed by Om Raut, while the production is under the banner of Ajay Devgn's ADFL films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

