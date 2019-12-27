Bigg Boss: Sharad Kelkar Says 'makers Call Me' Every Season, Reveals Why He Rejects Them

Bigg Boss has not just been among the most popular TV shows over the years, it has also been among the longest-running ones. Apart from breaking the bank for the host Salman Khan, with the actor reportedly earning over Rs 200 crore for the season, the makers also try their best to get the best contestants. Their focus is not just on those, who enjoy popularity, but also those who can be extremely involved with the game and bring out the entertainment quotient. That’s perhaps the reason why Sharad Kelkar has been on the radar for the makers of Bigg Boss since season one. However, the Housefull 4 star stated that he wants to keep his personal life ‘personal’, so he has rejected the offer every time.

READ: Sharad Kelkar Reveals Why He Would Not Be Doing Daily Soaps Anymore

READ:Sharad Kelkar's Response To Journalist On Chattrapati Shivaji Question Applauded By Fans

In an interview with an entertainment portal recently, Sharad Kelkar was asked if he was following the latest season of Bigg Boss. The actor replied that he didn’t know anything about it and that he had never seen a frame of it either. The Baahubali star added that the team of Bigg Boss have called him for each and every season. Sharad, however, stated that he had rejected the offer every single time, because for him his personal life is his personal life. He continued that it was not possible for him to be ‘pretentious’, in the way that he wishes to be the way he is, and not be ‘someone else’ on screen, who acts 24x7.

Work front

READ:Sharad Kelkar Corrects A Journalist Who Called Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj As 'Shivaji'

Sharad Kelkar featured in Housefull 4 this year. He had played the role of an antagonist in it. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starring Ajay Devgn.

READ:Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Cries As Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Deny Her Request

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.