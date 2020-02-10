'Tanhaji' Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer To Challenge Kabir Singh’s Lifetime Biz?

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar with others. Directed by Om Raut, the film is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in Bollywood. The movie enjoys a great hype as it is still performing extremely well at the box office. Check out its collection till February 9, 2020.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released on January 10, 2020, clashing with Chhapaak. However, it is still doing great business at the box office. The film reportedly became the fourth-highest '5th Friday grosser' of all-time. Till now, it has bought ₹266.88 crores.

#Tanhaji is a lottery... Solid trending in Weekend 5... Likely to challenge *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh... Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* of #Tanhaji, since it refuses to slow down... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total: ₹ 266.88 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2020

Tanhaji received rave reviews and collected around ₹61.75 crores in its opening weekend. The film's first-week collection was ₹118.91 crores. Even after new releases like Street Dancer 3D and Panga, it remained strong and earned more than ₹250 crores. The movie has completed its successful 1-month run at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was praised by the audience for its breath-taking visual effects. The performances of the stars also received praises. Debutant director Om Raut earned equal acclaims for his work. The film has received a blockbuster verdict.

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

₹ 250 cr: Day 24#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2020

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, played by Sharad Kelkar. Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of Uday Bhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare.

