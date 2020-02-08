Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Tanhaji' Becomes Fourth-highest 5th Friday Grosser Of All-time

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has proved to be worthy of its hype. The film that marks Ajay's 100th movie in the industry managed to open up with great numbers within the first week of its release itself. The historical drama has collected Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, February 7, and reportedly stands with the grand total of Rs 260.67 crores at the box office.

Tanhaji box office collection becomes the fourth-highest 5th Friday grosser of all-time

According to reports, Tanhaji box office collection has been breaking many records and has still continued to grow rapidly at the box office. The Ajay Devgn starrer has now reportedly become the fourth-highest 5th Friday grosser of all-time after Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan's movie Dangal.

Top 5 Friday grossers

Uri: The Surgical Strike: Rs 2.13 crore

Baahubali 2: Rs 1.56 crore

Dangal: Rs 1.19 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Rs 1.15 crore

Kabir Singh: Rs 1.03 crore

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma and Devdutta Nage in prominent roles. The period drama traces the story of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a trusted military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film's huge success has also dampened the box office collection of many other films that had a January release including Chhappak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman.

#Tanhaji biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 118.91 cr

Week 2: ₹ 78.54 cr

Week 3: ₹ 40.42 cr

Week 4: ₹ 21.65 cr

Total: ₹ 259.52 cr#India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

