'Tanhaji': Amid Blockbuster Run, School Kids Enjoy Movie, Ajay Devgn Shares Proud Moment

It happens rarely in the film industry that a movie earns over Rs 1 crore every day in its fourth week. This feat is being displayed by Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. As the movie completes 25 days at the Box Office, which is an achievement in itself, the collections have crossed Rs 250-crore-mark.

A significant contributor to the success of Tanhaji can be the fact that audiences have been going to watch the movies in big groups. Recently, numerous police officers of the Ratnagiri Police and their families went for a screening. Now, school children are seen being taken to the theatres in big numbers.

Recently, 300 school children watched the movie at a multiplex in Goa. Ajay himself shared a photograph of the kids seated after watching the movie and expressed his delight about the kids being an ‘interactive audience.’ The Golmaal star added that ‘young minds are the future.’

Here’s the post:

300 School Children watched Tanhaji yesterday at INOX Goa. So glad to have children as an interactive audience. Young minds are our future🙏@INOXMovies pic.twitter.com/UgvY6xhnNt — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2020

The interesting bit was that though Ajay did not mention, several other groups of school students also went for the movie. Many of these groups led by their teachers, also posted pictures in the comments section. This included those from areas in Maharashtra like Pandharpur, Solapur and Pune.

Also we watched movie at pandharpur, maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QxlcqhcVcC — Amol (@amolviews) February 6, 2020

@ajaydevgn yeh dekho sir Pune mein bhi students movie dekhne gaye the🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/TX89LMCsbP — S๏han_AD🚩 (@TheSohan1) February 6, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, among others. The movie has been directed by Om Raut and traces the 17th-century war between Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and Aurangzeb’s guard Uday Bhan for the Kondhana Fort. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the collections of the movie stand at Rs 257.67 crore after Wednesday.

