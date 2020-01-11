Kajol Reveals That Her Father, Not Ajay Devgn Gave Her The Best Acting Advice

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on Friday and has received great reviews from critics and also the film fraternity. After working in many films and stunning the audiences with her performances, Kajol recently revealed the best acting advice that she had ever received. Read to know more.

Kajol reveals the best acting advice she received

In an interview during an interaction with fans, Kajol was asked about the best acting advice she has got. Kajol said that the best acting advice she has ever received was actually from her dad who told her that ‘Ek Baar chuna lag gaya toh phir lag gaya, ab toh nahi utrega.’ She stated that she never believed him. She thought that she could leave the film industry, can always leave acting and she can always do whatever she wants, who is there to stop her. Kajol then stated that her father was right, 30 years down the line, 28 years down the line, she is still here.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a historical period drama film. It is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of Udaybhan, commander of Mughal army. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare.

The movie has received rave reviews. The cast, VFX, background, cinematography have been applauded. Many even termed it as one of the best historical war drama films ever. The film clashed with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak. As per reports Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has earned ₹15.10 crore on its first day.

