Ajay Devgn Shares The Most Honest Review Of His Film 'Tanhaji', See Pic

Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has released in theaters on Friday and the actor has been actively posting updates of the first day through his Twitter handle. While the celebrities and fans have critically praised the film, the actor posted a picture through his micro-blogging account of the most honest review of his film. It is a photo of a crayon sketch of his character Tanaji Malusare drawn by a student in the 7th grade along with the caption that says,"Bacche dil ke sacche" (Kids, truthful of heart).

Take a look:

On the occasion of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s release, Ajay Devgn shared some pictures earlier on Friday from the movie premiere of Tanhaji at INOX cinemas in the city. The cinema hall was packed with young students watching Maharashtra’s history with keen interest. Ajay Devgn looked flattered by the responses as he captioned the post as “Our youth watching their history unfold in front of them @INOXMovies” and tagged the director and the production houses.

Check out the post:

Our youth watching their history unfold infront of them @INOXMovies pic.twitter.com/fIbcnBhZKp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

Read | Neha Sharma shares her look from the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'; pics inside

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of Uday Bhan Rathore, commander of the Mughal army. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare. The anticipation for the film has ended with the audiences' and critics' rave reviews for the movie.

Here are some reviews:

Read | Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to papa Saif's look in 'Tanhaji' is priceless, watch

Just watched @TanhajiFilm @ajaydevgn sir has kicked the ball out of the park. phenomenal in every frame @itsKajolD always a pleasure to watch a heartfelt performance #saif is a delight as Udaybhan congrats to the team it’s a full on paisa vasool film @omraut &all in the team 👏👏 — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) January 9, 2020

Read | Saif Ali Khan reveals these THREE things about his role in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior ‘s amazing performances by @ajaydevgn what a zubedaar!! @itsKajolD the love of his life broke my❤️ as only she can @SharadK7 what a Shivaji! #padmavatirao 👏🏻& #SaifAliKhan as the negative lead was just tooo good I’m a fan! u all were just phenomenal 👏🏻👏🏻 — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) January 10, 2020

Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' applauded by celebs and fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.