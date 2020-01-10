The Debate
Ajay Devgn Shares The Most Honest Review Of His Film 'Tanhaji', See Pic

Bollywood News

Om Raut directorial 'Tanhaji:The Unsung Warrior released in theaters on January 10,2020 with actors Ajay Devgn,Kajol, Saif Ali Khan & Sharad Kelkar in the lead.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has released in theaters on Friday and the actor has been actively posting updates of the first day through his Twitter handle. While the celebrities and fans have critically praised the film, the actor posted a picture through his micro-blogging account of the most honest review of his film. It is a photo of a crayon sketch of his character Tanaji Malusare drawn by a student in the 7th grade along with the caption that says,"Bacche dil ke sacche" (Kids, truthful of heart).

Take a look: 

On the occasion of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s release, Ajay Devgn shared some pictures earlier on Friday from the movie premiere of Tanhaji at INOX cinemas in the city. The cinema hall was packed with young students watching Maharashtra’s history with keen interest. Ajay Devgn looked flattered by the responses as he captioned the post as “Our youth watching their history unfold in front of them @INOXMovies” and tagged the director and the production houses.

Check out the post:

Read | Neha Sharma shares her look from the film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'; pics inside

The film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn, who was the leader of the military of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Saif Ali Khan portrays the character of Uday Bhan Rathore, commander of the Mughal army. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare. The anticipation for the film has ended with the audiences' and critics' rave reviews for the movie.

Here are some reviews:

Read | Taimur Ali Khan's reaction to papa Saif's look in 'Tanhaji' is priceless, watch

Read | Saif Ali Khan reveals these THREE things about his role in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' applauded by celebs and fans

 

 

