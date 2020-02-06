Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Tanhaji Box Office Collection Continues To Grow; Check Day 26 Updates

Bollywood News

Tanhaji Box Office collection as of February 6, 2020, has been phenomenal. The movie broke many records in Mumbai circuit. Read on to know more details.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
tanhaji box office collection

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kajol-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has emerged as a big favourite amongst moviegoers. The much-lauded period drama has already become one of the biggest hits of 2020 so far, eclipsing the business of every film that was released alongside. It seems like the film is growing rapidly in the box office run. 

The film, which is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, continues to have a massive run at the Box Office. It has also outclassed the newly released Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Kangana Ranaut's Panga. Check out Tanhaji's latest box office collections:


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently reported that the period drama film has minted a total of ₹257.67 crores since the release. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released countrywide on January 10. Courtesy of its cinematic experience, which is bolstered by slick action sequences and bleeding-edge visual effects, the film was an instant hit. The movie has been declared tax free in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and Tanhaji had been performing exceedingly well in Maharashtra.

Also read | Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 25: The Ajay Devgn Film Is Still Going Strong

Ajay Devgn, along with film producers, has earlier revealed that they are planning to turn Tanhaji into a franchise to tell the stories of all the Indian heroes who have been forgotten. The actor also said that people know about their heroes in their respective states. However, he wants to tell their stories to the entire country. 

Also read |  Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 25: The Ajay Devgn Film Is Still Going Strong

Also read | Ajay Devgn Shares The Most Honest Review Of His Film 'Tanhaji', See Pic

Also read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Box-office Collection Surpasses Ranveer's 'Simmba', Mints Rs 243 Cr

Image courtesy: Ajay Devgn Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
TRUMP WINS ACQUITTAL, BUT UKRAINE SAGA FAR FROM OVER
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
SC TO HEAR MHA'S PLEA ON NIRBHAYA