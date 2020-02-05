Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 25: The Ajay Devgn Film Is Still Going Strong

While there were reports of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior inching closer to the ₹250 crore mark on day 22, the film finally crossed the mark on day 23 and is still ruling the Box Office. If the reports are to be believed, the film has already surpassed one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, the Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film's lifetime collection was about ₹245 crores.

Tanhaji Box Office Collection as of February 5

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Beats 'Dangal' & 'Dabangg' To Create A New Box-office Record

With the film breaking the records one by one, fans are now speculating that the film may soon take over Kabir Singh's Box Office collections. The Shahid Kapoor starrer accumulated about ₹284 crores at the Box Office. According to reports, Tanhaji has earned about ₹255.77 crores in India and about 338.25 crores in the international markets. As tweeted by the popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film managed to earn about ₹2.05 crores on February 4 which brought about the film's total collection to ₹255.77 crores.

#Tanhaji is ahead of *all* new releases [#Hindi]... Will continue to collect in coming week as well... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 255.77 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Tanhaji Box Office Collection Nears Lifetime Business Of 'Simmba', Uri Next In Line

The Saif Ali Khan starrer has been going strong at the box office ever since its release on January 10. The Om Raut directorial has managed to beat the Mumbai circuit records of many films including Dangal, PK, and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film's huge success has also dampened the Box Office collection of many other films that had a January release including Chhappak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Jawaani Jaaneman.

ALSO READ | Tanhaji Box Office Collection Week 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Stands Strong, Close To 250 Crores

ALSO READ | Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay Devgn's Film Ruling Mumbai Circuit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.