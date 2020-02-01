Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Box-office Collection Surpasses Ranveer's 'Simmba', Mints Rs 243 Cr

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been experiencing a great run. The film has successfully surpassed box-office collections of Ranveer Singh's Simmba in just 22 days of being released. The period drama is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare and has managed to surpass the ₹ 240 crore mark, making its net lifetime collections to ₹ 243 crores. Simmba, which released in December 2018, earned ₹240.31 crores.

#Tanhaji surpasses all expectations, estimations and calculations... While *most films* struggle to survive after 2 weeks, #Tanhaji is setting new benchmarks in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr, Sat 9.52 cr, Sun 12.58 cr. Total: ₹ 224.93 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Tanhaji box-office collections:

Week 1: ₹ 118.91 crores

Week 2: ₹ 78.54 crores

Week 3: ₹ 40.42 crores

Total: ₹ 243 crores

#Tanhaji 3rd Fri collection is 2nd Highest of all time for a hindi film, Film is only next to #Dangal which clocked ₹ 6.60 cr on its third friday. Dangal dint face major opposition on its 3rd week but tanhaji faced a much bigger competition on its 3rd week. Truly historic trend. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 25, 2020

Tanhaji box-office collection

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day3

₹ 100 crores: Day 6

₹ 125 crores: Day 8

₹ 150 crores: Day 10

₹ 175 crores: Day 11

₹ 200 crores: Day 15

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji is based on the life on the real-life of Tanhaji Malusare, a military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The cast comprises of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. Other than these popular faces, the film features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage, and Neha Sharma in prominent roles.

