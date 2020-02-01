Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Box-office Collection Surpasses Ranveer's 'Simmba', Mints Rs 243 Cr

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Tanjahi: The Unsung Warrior's box-office collection crosses 'Simmba' on the 22nd day, rakes in Rs 243 cr. Read to know more.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
ajay devgn

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been experiencing a great run. The film has successfully surpassed box-office collections of Ranveer Singh's Simmba in just  22 days of being released. The period drama is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare and has managed to surpass the ₹ 240 crore mark, making its net lifetime collections to ₹ 243 crores. Simmba, which released in December 2018, earned ₹240.31 crores. 

Also Read | Tanhaji Box Office Collection Week 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Stands Strong, Close To 250 Crores

Tanhaji box-office collections:

  • Week 1: ₹ 118.91 crores
  • Week 2: ₹ 78.54 crores
  • Week 3: ₹ 40.42 crores
  • Total: ₹ 243 crores

Also Read | 'Maidaan' Poster Out: Ajay Devgn's Look Receives A Thunderous Response From Fans

Also Read | Will Ajay Devgn Share The Screen With International Football Stars In His Next, 'Maidaan'?

Tanhaji box-office collection

  • Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day3
  • ₹ 100 crores: Day 6
  • ₹ 125 crores: Day 8
  • ₹ 150 crores: Day 10
  • ₹ 175 crores: Day 11
  • ₹ 200 crores: Day 15

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji is based on the life on the real-life of Tanhaji Malusare, a military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The cast comprises of Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in pivotal roles. Other than these popular faces, the film features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage, and Neha Sharma in prominent roles.

Also Read | Republic Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao & Others Share Wishes

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Achieves Major Breakthrough On Day 15, Smashes Box Office Records

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UNION BUDGET 2020: DDT ABOLISHED
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
AMIT SHAH ON BUDGET 2020
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
THREE PROMINENT THEME OF THE BUDGET
BUDGET WILL REVIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH AND CREATE NEW JOB OPPORTUNITIES: RAJNATH