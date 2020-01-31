Union Budget
Tanhaji Box Office Collection Week 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Stands Strong, Close To 250 Crores

Bollywood News

Tanhaji box office collection as of January 30, 2020, has been a phenomenal one. The movie is reported to soon break many records. Read on to know more.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
tanhaji box office collection

Ajay Devgn's 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turned out to super successful in its first week itself. The film minted a total of Rs 119 crores, breaking all records. It faced competition from Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak. Now, the movie is competing with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. However, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's film still stands strong at the box office. 

According to latest updates, the movie has now surpassed the box office collection of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. And now some reports claim that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is inching towards surpassing the collection of Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. Check out what trade analyst Taran Adarsh has posted today on January 31. 

Also Read | 'Sorry' Kamaal R Khan eats words as Tanhaji prediction goes awry, issues KRK-esque apology

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

Also Read | Tanhaji Box Office Collection Nears Lifetime Business Of 'Simmba', Uri Next In Line

Tanhaji box office collection week 3

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior kick-started by minting Rs. 118.91 crores in the first week and then amassed a total of Rs. 78.54 in the second week. The film faced competition from Street Dancer 3D and Panga in week 3 but managed to make a total of Rs. 40.42 crores at the box office. According to the January 31 update, Ajay Devgn's movie has made Rs. 237.87 crores at the box office hitting the bullseye.

Also Read | Tanhaji Takes BO By Storm At The End Of First Week, Deepika's Chhapaak Shows 40% Decline

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Surpasses Lifetime Box Office Collection Of 'Chennai Express'

(Image courtesy: Ajay Devgn Instagram)

 

 

