After clash & contrasting fortunes, 'Tanhaji' & 'Chhapaak' to share THIS commonality

The year 2020 started with a big ‘clash’, with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak releasing on January 10. However, the former turned out to be among the biggest hits of all-time, while the latter could not live up to the mark. After sharing the same release date in the theatres, the two films are sharing the same release date again, this time on a streaming platform.

However, this time it's not a ‘clash’. Netizens can watch both the films at their own convenience, unlike theatres choosing to screen only one of them, or giving one more shows over the other.

While the team members of Chhapaak didn’t share posts, the lead stars of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, informed their followers on how they could catch the film. For the former, fan clubs shared excitement.

Here are the posts

Chhapaak is now available on hotstar.

It's an important film. Watch it and then share it with your family and friends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pVFU81zyIw — Vikrant Massey Nation (@VikrantMFC) March 6, 2020

It is to be noted that Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still running in the theatres, mostly in parts of Maharashtra.

The story of the film, of the 17th-century Kondhana fort war between Tanaji Malusare, warrior in Chhatrapati Shivaji’s Army, and Mughal’s Uday Bhan, was set in Maharashtra. One can still experience the magic of the action film, that has earned over Rs 275 crore in India, on the big screen in 3D.

On the other hand, Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight for justice. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film earned Rs 28 crore in the first week and did not see much growth thereafter.

