Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' Breaks Records On Day 1, Leaves Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Behind

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 has finally hit the ticketing counters after much anticipation and is doing rather well as far as opening numbers are concerned. As per Box Office Reports, the film has managed to register an advance booking of Rs 5.50 crores. Interestingly, it has surpassed the numbers of Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji that recorded the booking of Rs. 5.18 crore in the domestic circuit. The report further claims, however, that due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the film's advance booking might be affected.

Baaghi 3 hits theatres

Meanwhile, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the film has been Tiger Shroff's biggest release to date. The high octane action drama has received a total screen count of 5500. Read below-

In 2016, Tiger Shroff's action-pact romantic drama Baaghi opposite Shraddha Kapoor garnered appreciation from fans. The film was a huge box-office success, adding a feather in the cap for Tiger Shroff. Two years later, Baaghi's second instalment Baaghi 2 hit the theatres and was also a commercial hit.

Baaghi 3 is one of the more anticipated films of 2020. Songs of the films like Dus Bahaane 2.0 and Bhankas are already a hit with the masses, and the trailer promised a new level of thrilling action.

Baaghi 3 will see Tiger Shroff don the role of Ronnie yet again. The makers have also indicated that Baaghi 3 will feature the “greatest battle” that Ronnie has ever faced until now. He will be “up against a nation”. The latest instalment, Baaghi 3 will also have Tiger Shroff’s real-life father Jackie Shroff play his reel life father. Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly play the role of an air hostess. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 hit the ticketing counters on March 6, 2020.

