Ajay's 'Tanhaji' To Kangana's 'Panga', Here Is How Films Fared At Box Office In January

January 2020 has seen quite a few releases in Bollywood. Some of the movies did really well, for example Ajay's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, while some failed to leave a mark at the box-office like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. Let us take a look at the box office collections for some of the January releases.

Read Also: 'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office Collections: Who Is Leading At The End Of Week 2?

Read Also: 'Shylock' Box Office Collection: The Mammootty Flick Has Been Dominating Since Day 1

Bollywood January recaps: Overall box office collections in January

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on January 10. Directed by Om Raut the movie starred Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in lead roles. The total box office collection as of now is ₹ 253.72 crores in India

Chhapaak

Chhappak released on January 10. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The total box office collection as of now stands at ₹ 40.51 crores in India.

Read Also: 'Street Dancer 3D' Vs 'Panga' Box Office Collection: Which Film Is Doing Better?

Street dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D released on January 24th, 2020. Directed by Remo D’Souza starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhudeva in the lead roles. The total box office collection as of now is ₹ 67.61 crores in India.

Panga

Panga released on January 24. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie gill in the lead roles. The total box office collection as of now is ₹ 16.50 crores in India.

Read Also: 'Bad Boys' Tops Box Office For Third Straight Week

Sab Kushal Mangal

Sab Kushal Mangal released on January 3. Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap starring Akshaye Khanna, Swati Semwal Supriya Pathak in the lead roles. The total box office collection as of now is ₹ 1.35 crores in India.

Read Also: Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 24: Ajay Devgn's Film Ruling Mumbai Circuit

Read Also: 'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office Collections: Who Is Leading At The End Of Week 2?

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.