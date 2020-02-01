'Shylock' Box Office Collection: The Mammootty Flick Has Been Dominating Since Day 1

Malayalam actor Mammootty's new film Shylock has been performing well at the box-office. Mammootty plays the role of a kind-hearted man but he is ruthless when it comes to lending money. The movie is considered as a family entertainer. Rajkiran and Meena play pivotal roles in the movie, which is directed by Ajay Vasudev. Here’s taking a complete look at Shylock’s box office collection.

According to reports, the movie reportedly released in more than 1200 screens worldwide and has collected a total amount of ₹ 12 crores after its first weekend. The film, Shylock also make headlines for breaking the Box Office collection of Darbar and Big Brother.

Shylock is now said to have collected a massive Rs 22 crores in the domestic markets within just 5 days of its release. The movie has also broken many records, especially in the Malabar belt.

Reported collection of the film at the Box Office

Day 1: ₹2.90 Cr

Day 2: ₹2.70 Cr

Day 3: ₹3.45 Cr

Day 4: ₹5.2 Cr

Day 5: ₹2.5 Cr

Day 6: ₹2.0 Cr

Day 7: ₹2.1 Cr

#Shylock 7 Days Kerala Gross- ₹15.87Cr & Share Around- ₹7.1Cr



Budget - ₹13.5Cr



Last 3 Days Kerala Gross- ₹3.57Cr pic.twitter.com/mB299y4Ahw — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) January 30, 2020

💥@mammukka #Rajkiran #Shylock Having Terrific Run At Middle East Market💥



The Mass Masala Entertainer Had Crossed 15 Cr From UAE/GCC/SAUDI Market On Its 7th Day#WorldWideFilms



Humongous🎉🎆🎊 pic.twitter.com/m0h61ApDII — Box Office Analyst (@BOanalystteam) January 29, 2020

About the film

Shylock stars Mammootty, Rajkiran, Arthana Binu, and Meena in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Ajai Vasudev and the screenplay for it has been written by two new young writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Mammootty is seen essaying the character of a money lender in this one.

