'Shylock' Box Office Collection: The Mammootty Flick Has Been Dominating Since Day 1

Others

Mammootty's movie, 'Shylock', that broke the 1st-day collection records of 'Big Brother' and 'Darbar', is going strong on day 7 as well. Read on.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
mammootty

Malayalam actor Mammootty's new film Shylock has been performing well at the box-office. Mammootty plays the role of a kind-hearted man but he is ruthless when it comes to lending money. The movie is considered as a family entertainer. Rajkiran and Meena play pivotal roles in the movie, which is directed by Ajay Vasudev. Here’s taking a complete look at Shylock’s box office collection.

According to reports, the movie reportedly released in more than 1200 screens worldwide and has collected a total amount of ₹ 12 crores after its first weekend. The film, Shylock also make headlines for breaking the Box Office collection of Darbar and Big Brother.

Shylock is now said to have collected a massive Rs 22 crores in the domestic markets within just 5 days of its release. The movie has also broken many records, especially in the Malabar belt.

Reported collection of the film at the Box Office

  • Day 1: ₹2.90 Cr

  • Day 2: ₹2.70 Cr

  • Day 3: ₹3.45 Cr

  • Day 4: ₹5.2 Cr

  • Day 5: ₹2.5 Cr

  • Day 6: ₹2.0 Cr

  • Day 7: ₹2.1 Cr

About the film

Shylock stars Mammootty, Rajkiran, Arthana Binu, and Meena in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Ajai Vasudev and the screenplay for it has been written by two new young writers Aneesh Hameed and Bibin Mohan. Mammootty is seen essaying the character of a money lender in this one. 

Also read | Mammootty Shares New Poster, Teasers Of Upcoming Film Shylock

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image Courtesy: Mammootty Instagram

 

 

