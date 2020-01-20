'Tanhaji' Surpasses Lifetime Biz Of 'Total Dhamaal', Earns Rs. 167.45 Crore On Day 10

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is breaking records at the box-office. The film on Day 10 has earned even more than the opening day, making it Ajay Devgn's second highest-grossing film, after Golmaal Again.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the numbers, and as per the figures, the movie has collected Rs. 22.12 crores by its tenth day. The film that also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan have proven to be a 'one-horse race' and with the positive word-of-mouth, 'Tanhaji' will soon enter the Rs. 200 crore club.

'Sorry' Kamaal R Khan eats words as Tanhaji prediction goes awry, issues KRK-esque apology

ALSO READ | Audience throws coins & hard cash during Ajay Devgn's entry scene in 'Tanhaji'; Watch

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10#India biz.

⭐️ Surpasses *lifetime biz* of #TotalDhamaal. Now #AjayDevgn’s second highest grossing film, after #GolmaalAgain.

⭐️ #Kajol and #SaifAliKhan’s highest grossing film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

#Tanhaji has a smashing Weekend 2... Returns to top form on [second] Sat and Sun... #Blockbuster in #Maharashtra... Should cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 3... Will be first double century of 2020... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr. Total: ₹ 167.45 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2020

Ajay Devgn's Thank you Message

The actor-filmmaker expressed his delight by recording a special video to convey his ‘sincere thanks' after a smashing opening. The Golmaal star urged his fans and followers to spread the message of the sacrifice of 17th Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay posted a video with the hashtags, ‘Tanhaji Unites India' and ‘TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior'. “Hello, I’m Ajay Devgn and I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for the love you have given to Tanhaji. And more and more Indians who live here or abroad, I’d hope they watch the sacrifice of Tanaji Malusare and share it with the world,” Ajay is heard saying in the video.

Ajay Devgn thanks fans for all the love and support for 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

(Image credits: Studio)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.