Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Song Maay Bhavani Teaser Out | Ajay-Kajol In Romantic Avatar

Upcoming Bollywood movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others. The trailer of the film was released a few weeks ago and increased the excitement of fans. The first song from the film Shankara Re Shankara was out recently. Now a new romantic song Maay Bhavani is set to release soon. Read to know more

Maay Bhavani teaser

The upcoming songs from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is Maay Bhavani. A teaser of the same was released. In the 15 second teaser, the offscreen and onscreen husband and wife, Ajay and Kajol Devgn are seen in a loving gesture. Kajol is playing the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay. Kajol is seen expressing her love for her husband as she sits on his lap. Then, she is seen in a full traditional avatar wearing a Marathi sari. The song is said to be sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh. Take a look at the teaser.

Fan reactions

As the teaser dropped, many fans expressed their excitement for the song. Being a romantic track and featuring real-life couple Ajay-Kajol, the hype for the song is fare. Check what the audience says about the teaser.

Loved the way @ajaydevgn says"अगं हे काय?" So fluent in Marathi, perfect pronunciation hats off👏 eagerly waiting for #MaayBhavani from #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior releasing tomorrow stay tuned😱 https://t.co/8XLnQCpWQm — Madhuri Naik (@madhurinaik) December 11, 2019

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Directed by Om Raut, the movie is reportedly set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, a military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will show the faceoff between Uday Bhan, played by Saif Ali Khan, commander of Mughal army and Tanhaji Malusare. It is Ajay Devgn’s 100th film and has created a huge hype. Along with releasing in Hindi, the film will also release in Marathi language, increasing its market in the regional area. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10, 2020, clashing with Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

