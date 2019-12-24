Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's New Song Ghamand Kar Out; Watch It Here

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol with others. The trailer of the film increased the excitement of fans. Earlier Shankara Re Shankara and Maay Bhavani songs from the film were released. Both got average response from the audiences. Now a new song Ghamand Kar is out. It was a much-awaited song since it was heard in the trailer. Read to know more.

Ghamand Kar

The song Ghamand Kar features Ajay Devgn in his relentless style as, Tanaji Malusare. Ajay is seen preparing for the battle with the soldier in a smoky background. He walks through the smoke and people in the video in his fierce way. It has several scenes which were seen in previous in the two trailers and the songs from the film. It also includes a few new scenes. In the end, Ajay Devgn and Kajol are seen in a romantic yet emotional scene. The song is sung and composed by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur. The lyrics are written by Anil Verma. The background score and chorus is the highlight of the song and a catchy one. It is said to be the main theme song for the film. Check out the video.

Ghamand Kar song video

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Ajay Devgn will be essaying the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare in the movie. The movie chronicles the inspiring story of the unsung warrior who fought bravely alongside Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj. It stars Saif Ali Khan, who will essay the role of an antagonist in the film. Kajol will play Tanaji's wife, Savitribai Malusare. Fans have shared their excitement to watch the three popular stars in a new avatar. The movie will also release in Marathi language and trailer for the same was out a few weeks ago. It is Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the industry. Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

