'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' To Have A Sequel? Actor Ajay Devgn Answers

Starting the new decade with his 100th film crossing a whopping Rs 200 crores in just a matter of fifteen days, actor Ajay Devgn has sure had an amazing start to 2020. Speaking to a media publication about the film's success, the actor pointed out that even though January is considered as a 'jinx for movies', his historical drama has done well at the Box Office. Before the film's release, Devgn and director Om Raut had claimed that there are plans of building a franchise out of Tanhaji.

Ajay Devgn on a sequel

Now giving more details, Devgn has added that since the film has been loved by audiences, the team will start working on an idea for the sequel.

"My production house is committed to this franchise, though as an actor, I may not be in every film. Regardless of my presence in the films, we won't compromise on the scale and technology. We will have bigger budgets," the 'De De Pyar De' actor added.

The film, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare - a legendary military leader who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana Fort (now known as Sinhagad Fort) located near Pune, has grossed over Rs 202.38 crores at the Box Office since its release. It was declared tax-free in Maharashtra by the Shiv Sena-led government just a few days back.

And, while the film is taking Box Office by storm, the historical drama sparked controversy as the residents of Maharashtra's Godoli village, where Maratha soldier Tanaji Malusare is claimed to have been born, are unhappy over the place not finding a mention in Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

