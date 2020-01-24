The Kapil Sharma Show has completed over a hundred episodes on its channel and has been strong since day one. The comedy show has entertained audiences of all ages and has managed to create some really fun times for celebrities. The show is known for its family-friendly humour, Kapil Sharma's unmatchable comic timing and an immensely talented team of actors.

Ajay Devgn taunts Kapil Sharma for not sharing profits with team

Also Read | Ajay Devgn And Kajol’s Combined Net Worth After 'Tanhaji' Success Will SHOCK You

In one of the recent episodes, actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol were present at the show for the promotions of their film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is a period drama and also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Ajay looked dashing in an all-black attire, while Kajol looked gorgeous as she sported a black and white saree. Kapil is known to take a dig at his guests and in one such attempt, he tried to play around with Ajay Devgn.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Brings The Three Chiefs Of Armed Forces Together For The First Time

Hence Kapil started off by listing down the talents of Ajay Devgn from acting, to production, direction, voice over, etc. He later added that just like the famous line goes, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Ajay has made this his own thing my changing the lines to something like Apna Saath Apna Vikas. So Ajay rebuked him by saying that Kapil has done over 100 episodes, and has yet not let anyone get in his place.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Screenings Have Witnessed Some Priceless Moments Since Its Release

This left the audience in splits. Archana Puran Sigh capitalized on this joke by saying that Kapil takes away most of the cash for himself. To this Kapil said that he is a family man and has a daughter to feed. This left the audience roaring with laughter. Kapil Sharma was recently blessed with a baby girl.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Jubilant As Army, Navy & IAF Chiefs Watch Tanhaji With Him; Here's His Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.