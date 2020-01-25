Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji' Achieves Major Breakthrough On Day 15, Smashes Box Office Records

Despite the release of two major films this weekend, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior shows no signs of slowing down, thus continuing to score at the Box Office. Emerging as Ajay Devgn's highest grosser, the film smashed all records, thus collecting a total of Rs. 202.83 crores within a short period of fifteen days. The film will mark actor Ajay Devgn's second film to cross the milestone after the 2017 supernatural action comedy film Golmaal Again. With its triumphant run at the Box Office, the film has become the highest-grossing film for actors Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Tanhaji hits a major milestone

#Tanhaji crosses ₹ 200 cr, shows no signs of fatigue... Continues to score, despite reduction of screens/shows + two prominent films hitting the marketplace... Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s highest grossing film today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 5.38 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

#Tanhaji benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 6

₹ 125 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 15#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Right after Panipat depicted the glorious history of Marathas, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks the start of the year with the tale of Tanhaji. Featuring a stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, this movie boasts of elaborate sets, epic war scenes, action sequences, and applause-worthy dialogues. Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji is based on the story of the military leader of Shivaji, Tanaji Malusare.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved the proposal to make Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanhaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune.

