Ajay Devgn Says YES To 'Satte Pe Satta' Remake After Having Rejected It Earlier

It was about a year ago that Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty announced their maiden collaboration with much fanfare. Reportedly, the two had been working on the remake of the 1982 cult classic Satte Pe Satta for the longest time. However, things did not play out well for the duo and the project had been presumably put on a back burner due to several delays. The script was reportedly offered to almost all the leading men in Bollywood, including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. A few months ago, it was also learnt that Hrithik Roshan was brought on board only to bow out of the film later on as he was not quite convinced with the script.

Ajay Devgn steps in to the rescue of Rohit Shetty for Satte Pe Satta Remake

While the project may have been put on hold, the film is certainly in the works as the latest update on the eagerly-awaited remake is that Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty have recently approached Ajay Devgn with the script and the actor has said yes to the offer. As reported by a media portal, Ajay had given his nod to the script. The report also added that Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have always shared a great camaraderie and with the team facing a hurdle, the actor has stepped in to the director's rescue. It further explained that Ajay, who just delivered a hit with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, will soon begin shooting for the upcoming sequel to the Golmaal franchise and will give his dates for Satte Pe Satta remake once the female lead is finalised.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn had been previously approached for the role but the actor was firm on the issue that he would never want to do a remake of an Amitabh Bachchan film. The original Satte Pe Satta (1982) also featured Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, and Shakti Kapoor, amongst others. It was produced by Romu Sippy and directed by Raj N Sippy where Rajesh Vasani reportedly holds the remake rights of the film.

