From 'Tanhaji' To Brad Pitt, Here Are Today's Trending Entertainment Stories

Theis is no dull day in the world of entertainment. From Jaya Bhattacharya going bald to Brad Pitt featuring in John Krasinski's video, here are some of the best celeb moments for today.

Ajay Devgn 'humbled' By Nagpur Police

If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled 🙏@NagpurPolice https://t.co/PtqvjGsE0k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2020

Ajay Devgn's popular film, Tanhaji, was recently screened in Shelter Homes by the Nagpur Police. Ajay Devgn shared this news on his own social media page. In his post, the Tanhaji actor mentioned that he was 'humbled' for screening his film.

Jaya Bhattacharya goes bald

Jaya Bhattacharya is known for playing the role of Payal Mehra in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She recently shared a video on social media where she shaved off her hair. Jaya Bhattacharya mentioned that it was getting difficult to maintain her hair amid the pandemic and she wanted to see how far she could go with her decision.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's amusingly mourns the cancellation of Spain trip

Ibrahim Ali Khan was apparently planning to take a trip to Spain this year. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, all international travel has been banned. In light of the pandemic, Ibrahim Ali Khan recently shared a hilarious video on his TikTok where he joked about cancelling his 'Spain trip'.

Tahir Raj Bhasin celebrates his birthday at home

Today is actor Tahir Raj Bhasin's 33rd birthday. However, he had to celebrate his birthday indoors due to the pandemic. Tahir shared the above image on his social media and told his fans that he was happy to at least have a cake.

Brad Pitt takes on the job of a Weatherman on John Krasinski's Some Good News

brad pitt being this week’s weather man exactly pic.twitter.com/4W8szMWBRR — dani (@bIuntrobbie) April 20, 2020

John Krasinski's Some Good News is currently one of the most trending series on Youtube. In this series, John Krasinski focuses on sharing 'good news' to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest episode of Some Good News even featured Brad Pitt as the 'Weatherman'.

