Times When Kajol, The 'Tanhaji' Actor, Promoted Her Films Fiercely On Social Media

The very concept of Bollywood actors promoting their films on social media platforms is not something new. Since the past several years, celebs leave no stone unturned in promoting their film on various platforms, be it Hindi films or regional films like VIP 2. B-town celebrated actor Kajol too has promoted her various films on social media in the recent past. Let's take a look at the list of Kajol's movies that she promoted on social media -

Times when Kajol promoted her films through social media

Devi

Kajol featured in a short film titled Devi a few weeks back. Devi is a women-centric film which released on Youtube. Helmed by director Priyanka Banerjee, Devi received a lot of critical acclaim for its hard-hitting concept. Kajol promoted this film on her Instagram account by sharing some photos, take a look.

Kajol with her Devi cast and crew

When Kajol announced Devi's teaser date on her Instagram

The DDLJ actor shared a BTS photo to increase the anticipation about the movie

Tanhaji

Tanhaji starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan did wonders at the box-office. First time in all of Kajol's movies, the actor has played a historical role, and Tanhaji is one of them. The actor promoted this action drama relentlessly on her social media.

When Kajol played "Guess who?" with her followers and questioned them to name her character in Tanhaji.

On Kajol's Instagram account, the K3G star shared the posters, trailer, and making of Tanhaji check them out.

Helicopter Eela

Out of all Kajol's movies Helicopter Eela is indeed a special one for the stunning actor. Kajol Devgn solely carried the film on her shoulders. She not only worked very hard for her role in the movie but also promoted it fiercely on social media.

When KD shared an adorable post with her onscreen son on social media.

On Kajol's Instagram, she posted a picture with her Helicopter Eela's fellow cast members, when they visited a college fest.

Kajol also dropped the poster of Helicopter Eela on Insta to create more buzz about her film.

