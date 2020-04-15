After Tanhaji Success, Ajay Devgn's Rs 7 Cr 'Maidaan' Stadium Set Faces Anxious Covid Wait

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on various industries across the globe. The entertainment industry has also taken a major hit as various expensive projects have now stopped production and various films have called off their scheduled release dates. Amid the pandemic, Actor Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan has also taken a substantial hit.

Maidaan hit due to coronavirus

Ajay Devgn starter Maidaan was scheduled to start filming for its next schedule in March. The team had reportedly built a makeshift stadium set which was alone worth over ₹7 crore. The creative team behind Maidaan began work on the stadium set in January itself.

The set reportedly consists of everything from restrooms, makeup rooms to production control rooms. But, as the set remains unused, the production house is expected to face a financial loss. As per reports, if the lockdown gets extended furthermore till June, then the production team of Maidaan will face another obstacle of the monsoon season. Is the set is exposed to rain, it can get damaged completely. It was also revealed previously that the film requires foreign actors and technicians which has become difficult due to the coronavirus outbreak. IT is still unsure when the Ajay Devgn starter film will hit production again.

