Times When Ajay Devgn Shared Memorable Stills From Blockbuster Film 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn is considered as a highly bankable star in Bollywood. Numerous Ajay Devgn's movies not only garnered critical acclaim but often won commercial appreciation. This dapper superstar's last release Tanhaji was a magnanimous success at the box-office. Tanhaji also starred Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Read: Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Company' Was The Debut Film Of THIS Actor! Learn Interesting Trivia

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Read: Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhoot' Was First Offered To This Actor? Learn Interesting Trivia

The Ajay Devgn starrer earned a whopping ₹367.65 crores worldwide. The Golmaal actor promoted Tanhaji fiercely on various platforms. Ajay Devgn also shared some magnificent stills of his historical drama on his social media account. So let us take a look at some memorable Tanhaji stills shared by Ajay.

Ajay Devgn shared these memorable stills from 'Tanhaji'

One can see Ajay Devgn look like a true Maratha warrior in this still from Tanhaji. His massive sword truly draws one's attention.

Kajol essayed the role of Ajay aka Tanhaji's wife in the drama. The DDLJ actor looks absolutely breathtaking in her traditional Maharashtrian ensemble.

Read: Ajay Devgn And Madhuri Dixit: Times When The Two Shared Screen Space Together

Another stunning visual shared by Ajay is this appealing photo of Saif. The Chote Nawab of Bollywood played an antagonist in the film. His performance was highly lauded by the audience.

A heart-wrenching still from Tanhaji. Wherein Tanhaji is stunned as he observes that his army is killing their own people, due to Saif's vicious plot against him.

Read: Ajay Devgn's Love For Nature Evident From These Pictures | Take A Look

Tweet Source: Ajay Devgn Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.