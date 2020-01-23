'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Steps Forward To A Historical Feat, Steady At The Box Office

Within two weeks of its nationwide release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to cross the ₹200 crore mark at the Box Office with its terrific collections. The Ajay Devgn starrer film has proven to be a blockbuster as cine-goers throng to the theaters to watch the historical drama even after 13 days of its release. Tanhaji has raked in a business of ₹7.09 crore on its 13th day at the Box Office with a total collection of a whopping ₹190.43 crore.

Film critics and trade analysts have claimed it for certain that the film will cross the ₹200 crore mark by the end of its second week in theaters. Tanhaji will mark actor Ajay Devgn's second film to cross the milestone after the 2017 supernatural action comedy film Golmaal Again. With its triumphant run at the Box Office, the film has become the highest-grossing film for actors Kajol and Saif Ali Khan.

Two more days to cross the ₹200 crore milestone

#Tanhaji is terrific on weekdays... Eyes ₹ 75 cr+ biz in *Week 2* - a remarkable feat... Historic in #Maharashtra... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr, Wed 7.09 cr. Total: ₹ 190.43 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2020

Tanhaji has done a total business of more than ₹75 crore in the second week and is going steady at the Box Office now. The film released in theaters on January 10 and managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark within six days of its release.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday even approved the proposal to make Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune.

