Ajay Devgn Thanks Uddhav Thackeray For Declaring 'Tanhaji' Tax-free In Maharashtra

With Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's blockbuster performance on the silver screen and at the Box Office, actor Ajay Devgn has garnered tremendous praise for the historical drama. Earlier on Wednesday, the film was declared tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account and thanked the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray for the same.

Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra.@OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 22, 2020

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to make Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tax-free in the state. The film is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted lieutenant Tanhaji Malusare, who played a pivotal role in capturing the Kondana fort, now known as Sinhagad Fort located near Pune. The film has grossed over Rs 150 crore since its release on January 10 and is inching close to the Rs 200 crore mark.

"The proposal for exempting the film from entertainment tax was approved in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," an official told PTI.

Last week, the chief minister himself brought up the subject in the Cabinet. He had sought a proposal for tax exemption of the film, which recreates the valor and bravery of Malusare. State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur earlier said the issue was discussed last week in the Cabinet where ministers were unanimous about making the film tax-free.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to take the Box Office by storm, even during weekdays. Inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark, the film on Day 12 has minted a total of Rs 183.34 crores.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has thus become Devgn's second highest-grossing film after Golmaal Again, and the historical drama is Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's top earner. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, has been directed by Om Raut.

#Tanhaji continues to stand tall, run triumphantly on weekdays... Next target: ₹ 200 cr... Will be #AjayDevgn’s second film to hit ₹ 200 cr, after #GolmaalAgain... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr, Sat 16.36 cr, Sun 22.12 cr, Mon 8.17 cr, Tue 7.72 cr. Total: ₹ 183.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

