Shiv Sena Irate At Tanhaji Spoof With PM Modi, Amit Shah & Arvind Kejriwal; Warns BJP

The controversy over comparisons made with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj refuses to abate. After a book written by a BJP leader comparing the Maratha warrior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi had erupted a row, this time its a spoof trailer of the Bollywood movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' with morphed images of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah which has triggered the Shiv Sena. The video is being shared on social media and is being allegedly 'misused for politics' for the Delhi assembly elections next month.

'It is not proper and will not be tolerated'

The tongue-in-cheek trailer depicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the trusted military Commander Tanaji Malusare, while Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is 'cast' as Udaybhan Singh Rathore - played by Saif Ali Khan in the film.

“I saw it in the news that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and subedar Tanhaji [their photos] are being used for political purposes,” Raut said in Mumbai. "Misusing the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not proper and will not be tolerated," warned Raut.

Raut attacks Shivaji's descendant

In a veiled jibe at the BJP lawmaker and Shivaji’s descendant, Udayanraje Bhosale, Raut said he has forwarded the news articles and videos to the ones who called for a shutdown in Sangli and Satara - referring to a controversy over the 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' booklet. He said that he is waiting for their reaction. The trailer has been uploaded by a handle called "Political Kida." The website has uploaded it on its social media sites and it has gone viral, eliciting strong reactions from various quarters. Guided by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanhaji had fought the historic battle for Sinhagad Fort in Pune on February 4, 1670, which was under the control of a Rajput commander, Udaybhan Singh Rathore. He was guided by Maharaja Jai Singh I, an ally of the Mughals.

Controversy over 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi'

The book ‘Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ written by Jai Bhagwan Goyal, a former Sena worker, was released in the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi earlier this month. It had stirred a political controversy as the Shiv Sena slammed the BJP over the book and the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party also questioned the comparison. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's 100th movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is inching closer towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Continuing to register a stronghold at the counters, the film appears to be set to deliver one of the best week totals.

