Tanishaa Mukerji’s Birthday Pictures With Her Mother & Friends Are Too Much Fun

Birthdays are a special occasion and they make you feel good paired with a dash of fun. Bollywood celebrities often make news with their birthday celebrations. Bollywood actor Kajol’s younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji turned 42 yesterday and the birthday party was one that fans will not forget for a while.

Tanishaa Mukerji’s brings in her birthday by the pool

Tanishaa Mukerji might not be seen that much on the silver screen but the actor has always managed to stay in touch with all her fans through social media. She turned 42 yesterday, on March 3, 2020, and the celebrations were too much fun. She spent the day with her mother and a few close friends. The birthday girl brought in her day with her special ones by the pool.

Tanishaa Mukerji and her loved ones jetted off to Alibaug for the birthday celebrations. The young actor shared a few snaps from the same on her social media. In all the pictures, Tanishaa Mukerji is seen having a gala time with her close family and friends.

In this fun video, Tanishaa Mukerji is seen blowing off the candles on her birthday cake. Her mother, Tanuja is standing next to her and striking a pose. Her close friends are seen cheering for her as she bends down to cut the cake.

Tanishaa Mukerji is seen having a gala time by the pool in all the other pictures. She also shared a picture of sharing a few drinks with her friends. The entire gang looks happy and relaxed.

There is no birthday without having your favourite friends around you. Tanishaa Mukerji’s girlfriends surely gave us friendship goals in these pictures. The trio looked stunning in their bikini and sunglasses avatar.

