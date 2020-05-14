'Inside Edge' Actor Tanuj Virwani Working On Animated Comic Films While In Lockdown

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. Filming and production are shut down following the nationwide lockdown. Celebrities are spending their quarantine time showcasing their different talents. In such a situation, actor Tanuj Virwani has come with an animated comic series, Jo Fo Mo with his friends Ritvik and Jitu. Read to know more.

Tanuj Virwani about his animated series

Tanuj Virwani grabbed much attention with his role as Vayu Raghavan in Inside Edge. He is quite active on his Instagram handle. The actor seems to utilise his quarantine time as well as entertain fans with his animated comic series.

In an interview with a news agency, Tanuj Virwani said that these are difficult times and the things that will take us through this are patience and self-belief. He got together with Jitu and Ritvik to add a bit of humour in people's lives. That is when the idea of Jo Fo Mo' came into, he said. Tanuj added that he has given voice-over to it and it is great to be dubbing on the phone. They will be releasing one episode every week. He stated that the team would like to raise money through it and contribute to "GiveIndia".

On April 26, 2020, Tanuj Virwani shared that he will be starting an animated series. He posted a picture with a caption, “These are tough times for all of us. Individually and collectively.Physically and Mentally.Financially and Emotionally. We wanted to do our bit without Posturing or making things all Preachy. Me and my merry band of Co-conspirators have something fun, light yet enlightening in store for you. Stay tuned and stay Safe”[sic]. It was followed by episodes till now.

Jo Fo Mo episode 1

Presenting Episode 1 of Jo Fo Mo . Our little attempt and entertaining and enlightening all of y’all . Stay tuned lots more to follow . All feedback is welcome !!!

Jo Fo Mo episode 2

Presenting Episode 2 of Jo Fo Mo . This week we learn something new about our little friends -‘Common sense is not very common after all’ . Acting without any sort of rational thinking can often have consequences far worse than the virus itself . So please don’t be a part of this herd mentality . Please go to changeyouwant2c.giveindia.org to learn how you can help and donate. #weareinthistogether *LINK IN BIO*.

Tanuj Virwani was last seen in web series, Code M. It also stars Jennifer Winget, Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and others. Tanuj will next appear in Inside Edge 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

