Siddhant Chaturvedi Takes Ishaan Khatter's Case For Not Watching 'Inside Edge 2'

Given the current situation, many Bollywood celebs are trying their best to keep their fans entertained through social media. Recently, a renowned film critic collaborated with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for a talk session.

During their time together, many of these celebs were seen having a good time laughing it out until when they were asked about what they are currently watching. Siddhant Chaturvedi soon asked Ishaan Khatter if he watched the second season of Inside Edge, the TV show where Siddhant got his big break.

Responding to this, Ishaan Khatter immediately hid from frame, making a sorry face as he was caught. Siddhant soon started saying ‘look at his face’ to which Ishaan jokingly said that he was currently on the edge.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter also listed down some films that they are currently watching. Siddhant Chaturvedi said that he has been binge-watching The Outsider, and Special OPS and Ishaan Khatter is currently watching The Waterfront.

On the work front

During the talk show, Siddhant and Ishaan also revealed that they have left their films unfinished due to the lockdown. Ishaan Khatter said that he had just a day of filming left to wrap things up on his film Khaali Peeli which also stars Ananya Panday.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also said he had a week of filming left on his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. Further to that, he also revealed that he was scheduled to fly to Sri Lanka for Shakun Batra’s next film alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday but the shooting is currently on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown.

