Jennifer Winget's Starrer 'Code M' Has Some Beautiful Tracks That Her Fans Must Listen To

Jennifer Winget is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Bepannah, Beyhadh and now Beyhadh 2. Apart from her successful television shows, Jennifer also recently debuted on the digital platform with her very first web series. The show is called Code M and it features Jennifer as a military lawyer who has been given the task to crack the Code M. Apart from Winget, Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor also play pivotal roles in the web series.

Woh Din Yaad Aande Ne

The romantic song from Code M is a melodious track featuring Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani. It shows how Jennifer is remembering her times from the past. The track is sung by Piyush Mehroliyaa and Shreya Jain, while the music is composed by The Bandwagon.

Fauj Ki Dahaad

The song Fauj Ki Dahaad shows Jennifer Winget as a military lawyer and the song is all about the training one has to go through, the challenges the military personnel while on site. The web series can be watched on both ALTBalaji & Zee5's OTT platforms. The rap song is in the voice of Mr BratBeat.

Jennifer Winget currently plays the role of Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh 2, which also stars Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. The show which used to air on Sony TV has recently shifted to the OTT platform where it now airs all its new episodes. Apart from focusing on her TV serials, Jennifer Winget is also doing films on the sidelines, her last movie titled Phir Se was released in 2018 featuring Kunal Kohli. The romantic movie was released on Netflix as a web film and the story revolves around the life of two divorced individuals.

