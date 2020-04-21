Rati Agnihotri Gives Cooking Classes To Son Tanuj Virwani Via Video Call

Tanuj Virwani is the son of Bollywood actor Rati Agnihotri. Recently, Tanuj revealed that he not only misses his mother but also misses his mother’s homecooked food amidst the lockdown period. However, thanks to technology, Rati has been able to bail him out. Even though the lockdown, Tanuj has been picking up cooking recipes and tips from mother, Rati via video calls. Read ahead to know more-

Rati Agnihotri gives cooking classes to son Tanuj Virwani

Tanuj Virwani said that his mother is in Poland and he is grateful to the digital connectivity through which they can constantly stay in touch. The Inside Edge actor also revealed that his mother has been teaching him how to cook, especially the dishes that he loves. Tanuj proudly also revealed that he had just prepared mutton chops with fried eggs, something that both, he and his father are very fond of.

Not just being productive by taking cookery lessons, but Tanuj has also used the quarantine time to direct a short film titled Urban Incarceration. On the subject of the short film, Tanuj Virwani said that the goal of the short film is to let everyone know that be it a celebrity or a normal everyday office-going person, everyone in this together and that is what makes us human. It is sad that it has taken such an extreme situation for us to realise that no one is impenetrable, he added. Tanuj also said that he hopes to be able to enlighten his fans along with entertaining them and that it would be totally worth it for him. Don't let your paranoia get the better of you, retain your sanity, and this too shall pass, said the actor.

Tanuj Virwani’s upcoming projects are web-series like, Code M 2 and Inside Edge season 3. However, like everything else. The shooting of the shows is at a halt. Varun Virwani was last seen in Code M.

