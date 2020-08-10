Tanujj Garg Shares 'beautiful' Pic Of Kedarnath Shrine, Soni Razdan Calls It 'stunning'

Recently, Bollywood film producer Tanujj Garg took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of the Kedarnath temple, which is located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini River. The picture features the Kedarnath temple packed with pilgrims, while the mystic Himalayan mountain ranges decorate the background with tranquillity. Take a look at the picture shared by Tanujj Garg.

'Har Har Mahadev': Tanujj Garg

The beautiful shrine of #Kedarnath, captured this morning by a friend.



Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/jtLvffDK1A — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) August 9, 2020

With the picture shared, Tanujj Garg mentioned that ‘the beautiful shrine of Kedarnath’ was captured by his friend. Tanujj Garg also hailed: ‘Har Har Mahadev!’. Soon after the picture was uploaded, Alia Bhatt’s mother, actor Soni Razdan chimed in the comment section and wrote: ‘Stunning. Love the way it blends into the mountains... truly in a class of its own’. Take a look:

Stunning. Love the way it blends into the mountains... truly in a class of it’s own — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 9, 2020

Recently, Tanujj Garg spoke about the Coronavirus pandemic in India and how the cases would spike if the local trains were started. He added that there is no way of ‘getting back to normalcy, after 'five months of staying put’. Take a look:

Local trains are the lifeline of #mumbai, and till they don't resume, there will be no #newnormal.



Of course, the numbers may spike once they start, but we'll have to live with that. There's no other way to get back to normalcy after five months of staying put. — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Soni Razdan's daughter, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi chronicles the life story of Gangubai Kothewali, a powerful woman in the 60s, who was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld. Starring Alia in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020.

The actor also has Brahmastra in her kitty. Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

