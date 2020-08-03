Tanushree Dutta On Why CBI Probe Needed In SSR Death Case: "Mumbai Cops Can't Be Trusted"

Tanushree Dutta took to her Instagram handle and called out the Bollywood industry for its double standards and how they treat outsiders. The actor also called out the Mumbai police for not investigating matters properly where Bollywood stars are at fault. She talked about her experience with the Mumbai cops during the MeToo movement and spoke about how Mumbai Police cannot be trusted to conduct a fair and impartial investigation.

Tanushree Dutta spoke to her fans on Instagram live that went on for over 2 hours. She revealed how the police had not investigated the matter properly even when she had provided circumstantial evidence, witnesses, and video proof in her harassment case against Nana Patekar. She further revealed that the Mumbai police only “pretended to care” and in their final report, refused to take into account all that evidence.

Tanushree Dutta explains why CBI probe needed in SSR case

Tanushree, who now lives in the USA, said that if she had provided such evidence to the US police, the culprits would have been imprisoned. Talking from her own experience with the Mumbai police against a Bollywood actor, Tanushree talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She said on her Instagram live:

Mumbai Police cannot be trusted with doing a fair and impartial investigation. They are usually too quick to dismiss such cases and close matters and are usually hand in glove with culprits themselves and politicians from the start. All this show about calling people to record their statement is just a show to appease public sentiment because the matter is hot right now.

CBI needs to step in and maybe Interpol if there is underworld involvement. Usually such cases involve a nexus behind the crime and not just one individual or party. They play on that human sentiment and wait it out till they declare the matter closed.

In my case too, they pretended to care and investigate for months. I wasted so much time and energy doing an FIR, submitting a wealth of evidence and witness testimonies, video footage, circumstantial evidence, secondary evidence etc and follow up regularly. Yet in their final report they refused to even take into account all that evidence, didn’t follow up with key witnesses who were threatened into silence by Nana’s lawyers, supporters and withdrew from coming forward.

What we had provided to Mumbai police, had it been in the US by now all those people would have been already sentenced to prison. I got saved because I went away. If I had stuck around then I know that there is only so much your mind can take at some point. I don’t know what would have happened. If you continue to stick around in a toxic environment , it gets to you. Sad that Sushant could not walk away.

