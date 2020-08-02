Sushant Singh Rajput's Death To Be Raised In Parliament, Says Union Minister RK Singh

In a huge development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Union Power Minister RK Singh on Sunday said that the issue of death of the late actor will be raised in the upcoming session of the Parliament. According to sources, the Parliament session may be convened in the last week of August or early September.

RK Singh demands CBI investigation

Earlier, RK Singh in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV demanded a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The MP of Arra, RK Singh said that Mumbai Police did not properly conduct any investigation in the last 45 days.

He said, "There should be a CBI inquiry. We thought there would be a professional investigation by Mumbai Police but nothing happened. The truth still hasn't come out. I don't see why the case shouldn't be handed over to CBI when everyone wants is only truth.

Bihar Police dispatches top-cop to Mumbai

Meanwhile, confirming Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's statements on Sunday, sources have revealed that senior IPS officer Vinay Tiwary, Patna City SP, will be joining the Bihar Police's investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The DGP had stated that in a situation where Mumbai Police fails to cooperate with the team of 4 officials from Bihar Police, a senior officer from Bihar will be sent to monitor the investigation.

READ | One of Sushant's 2 SIM cards in Pithani's name; Bihar Police trying to access call records

Top sources in the Bihar Police also said that the two SIM cards the late actor was using were not registered on his name. Sources said one of the cards is of Siddharth Pithani- one of Sushant's flatmates and the other one belongs to another of his friends who has not been named yet. The Bihar Police is trying to access Sushant's call details records now.

READ | Union Minister RK Singh demands CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday said that there is a "problem" in the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case as the Bihar police have not yet received even the basic documents related to the case. He said, "We don't ve post-mortem report details, CCTV footage or any information that has been collected by Mumbai Police during probe till now."

READ | Bihar Police dispatches top-cop IPS Vinay Tiwary to monitor Sushant probe in Mumbai

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences. In a number of cases, the statements are contradictory. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, also accessed exclusively. His father had also alleged in the FIR that there was a concerted effort to not let him communicate with his family.

In the latest stunning development, the death case folder of Sushant's former manager Disha Salian who had died in an alleged suicide five days before the actor has been 'inadvertently deleted'.

READ | Rhea and family left home in the middle of the night with suitcases: Her building manager

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.