Sona Mohapatra Says Outside Talent Has To ‘bow And Scrape' For Bollywood Families

Singer Sona Mohapatra is now speaking out against nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. In a recent Twitter rant, Sona Mohapatra claimed that talented people only got jobs in Bollywood if they ‘toe the line’ and ‘bow and scrape’ for Bollywood families. Moreover, Sona Mohapatra also used Fukrey Returns as an example to show that outsiders were treated terribly in the industry.

Sona Mohapatra calls out Bollywood nepotism & reveals how outsiders are treated

The first outing of Fukrey had the soulful cinematography of #Mohanan a cohesive, world class, superbly mixed BG score & thought through soundtrack & album of 6 original songs featuring some fantastic talent, old & new by #RamSampath . Not worth repeating or rewarding? (2) pic.twitter.com/udVyPNCamX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Sona Mohapatra revealed that she finally watched Fukrey Returns on an OTT platform. She claimed that Fukrey Returns perfectly showcased how outsiders were treated in the industry. Sona Mohapatra added that she felt bad for the fabulous cast who were presented so badly in their second outing. Further, Sona Mohapatra claimed that in Bollywood, only insiders were worth promoting while outsiders were treated like cash grabs.

Sona Mohapatra then talked about how the first film had an amazing soundtrack that was not reused in the second film. She also mentioned that the music director and her husband, Ram Sampath, did not win any awards in spite of the fact that the album was a hit. Sona Mohapatra then claimed that top talent, self-made professionals are only hired in Bollywood if they ‘toe the line’ and ‘bow and scrape’ in front of the Bollywood families. She also added that these 'outsiders' are not paid much either.

All the awards will be lobbied for by dads & their clans for themselves,their progenies. Case in point,Talaash soundtrack.Javed Akhtar, another filmfare award for the nth time?Not for the upcoming MD who has not only worked much harder on even ur lyrics forget about gr8 music.(4) — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2020

She alleged that all the major awards were lobbied by the big Bollywood families. She gave the example of Talaash's soundtrack by Javed Akhtar, that won a major award. Sona Mohapatra claimed that an upcoming music director who worked much harder was more worthy of this award, but did not win it due to Bollywood nepotism.

So yes, there are enough & more ‘outsiders’ given the gift of opportunity’ to slave for the masters. Be ‘grateful’ for the scraps thrown from the table where the latter dine. You want to be celebrated, awarded, rewarded for pursuing excellence? Nope that, cannot be allowed. (5) — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 31, 2020

Finally, Sona Mohapatra ended her Twitter thread by claiming that 'outsiders' were given false opportunities by Bollywood big wigs and were actually treated as slaves. She added that these big families expected outsiders to be 'grateful' for scraps. Sona Mohapatra then stated that an outsider would never be allowed to pursue excellence due to Bollywood's nepotism problem.

