Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Return To The City From Their Year-end Vacation In London

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have never confirmed their relationship even though their public appearances on many occasions have sparked rumors. The couple, however, has now made it public as they arrived back to the city from their New Year getaway to London. Tara and Aadar had been clicked by the paparazzi at the airport on Friday evening as they returned from their vacation together.

Tara could be seen wearing a white crop top, white pants, a baby pink colored cap with a jacket around her waist while Aadar wore a red tracksuit. Both Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have chosen to remain silent about their relationship status in the past although their public appearances have set the rumor mills running. The first time the duo made an appearance was for the 40th birthday party of Malaika Arora post which they have also been the paparazzi favorites at a Diwali party, screening of Tara's film Marjaavaan and the roka ceremony of Aadar's elder brother Armaan Jain.

Earlier last month, they confirmed their relationship at the recent U2 concert that took place in Mumbai. Aadar took to his Instagram story to share a video of U2 performing their smash hit Beautiful Day at their concert in Mumbai and wrote, “When I’m with you…@tarasutaria”. Tara reshared it on her own Instagram story and wrote, “Always with you,” followed by a heart.

What's next for Tara Sutaria?

Tara Sutaria was last seen onscreen with actors Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She played the role of a mute girl in the movie and received appreciation for her efforts in portraying the role. Tara will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100 titled Tadap. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.

