Tara Sutaria Shares Warm Wishes As Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Engaged

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently took to Instagram to announce his engagement with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic. The beautiful couple was ringing in the New Year in an exotic gateway. Many celebrities and cricketers came forward to wish Hardik Pandya on their engagement. Hardik shared the picture of the two with an amazing view and Natasha was seen showing off her beautiful diamond ring. The couple looked quite excited and happy. Hardik also wrote a very sweet caption with the picture. He wrote "Mai Tera, Tu meri Jaane, Saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020. #engaged"

Bollywood celebrities like Urvashi Rautela and Tara Sutaria also congratulated the couple. While Urvashi wished all happiness and love to the couple. Tara Sutaria wrote 'Congratulations to both of you' with a purple heart emoticon. Athiya Shetty, Aly Goni, Krystal D'Souza, Sonal Chauhan and many other celebrities congratulated and wished the couple on their special day.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya's Ex Urvashi Rautela's Comment On His Engagement Is Winning The Internet

Check out the post here:

Also Read | Natasa Stankovic's Ex-boyfriend Aly Goni Reacts To Her Engagement With Hardik Pandya

Tara Sutaria's warm wishes:

Apart from the celebrities, cricketers also wished the couple. The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli commented on Hardik Pandya's Instagram post, saying "congratulations H, what a pleasant surprise." Virat also wished the newly engaged couple great times ahead. KL Rahul who is known to be a close friend of Hardik Pandya and who also appeared with Pandya on a chat show responded with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Also Read | Natasa Stankovic: Who Is Hardik Pandya's 'firework'? Here's All You Need To Know About Her

The picture had an amazing setting and Natasa looked very gorgeous in denims, a black tube top, and a striped blazer. While the big news started making rounds in no time, celebrities too are thrilled to hear about it and were quick enough to send their best wishes to the newly engaged couple.

For all Hardik fans who are wondering who is Natasa Stankovic, she is a Serbian actress and model who made her Bollywood debut with Satyagraha movie. She has also been a part of movies which includes Action Jackson, Zero, The Body, Fukrey Returns. She was also seen in the reality shows such as Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye where she had participated along with her ex-boyfriend Ali Gony.

Also Read | KL Rahul 'hearts' Bestfriend Hardik Pandya's Engagement Post With Natasa Stankovic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.