Tara Sutaria Flaunts A Sultry Look On The Beachside; Fans Left Heart-eyed

After Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, it is Tara Sutaria who has been slaying it for the coffee table book by designer Arpita Mehta. Tara recently gave a glimpse of her breathtaking and sultry beach look that made all her fans drool over her beauty. Tara Sutaria also mentioned how she was enjoying the early mornings.

Tara Sutaria slays in her beach avatar

Tara Sutaria recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a stunning photo of herself in which she can be seen slaying the beach avatar. She can be seen wearing a light pink coloured bikini top all covered with mirror work along with a multi-coloured skirt full of flair. She can also be seen sitting on a stool with her feet covered with wet sand with sunshine falling at the back.

In the caption, she stated how it was an early mornings feat with sand, sun and her dear Arpita whose beautiful work somehow managed to make one feel feminine, powerful and more oneself than ever. She then mentioned how she was happy for the release of her coffee table book and also for the fact that she got to be a part of it. In the end, she hailed Arpita Mehta’s coffee table book.

Many of the fans took to Tara Sutaria’s Instagram and mentioned how stunning she looked in her latest beachside avatar while many others stated how they were her biggest fans. As Tara Sutaria’s photos make all her fans crazy every time she shares any of her stunning pictures, the fans did not wait much this time to swamp the comments section with loads of hearts and fire symbols. Many of the fans loved Tara Sutaria’s Instagram photo so much that they kept dropping in flying kiss emojis for her. Have a look at how the fans reacted to Tara Sutaria’s photos on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria’s Instagram fans also showered tons of love on one of her other photos in which she can be seen in a mesmerizing red gown. In the caption, she mentioned how it was a photograph from one of the best evenings of her life and stated how it was a concert with the great and her dearest Louiz Banks for the opening week of the Royal Opera House. She even added how it was an unforgettable moment and a part of her forever. In the end, she also added how this was a month before she shot her first film.

