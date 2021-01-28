Sonam Kapoor Posts About 'Women In Film', Celebrates The Movies Of Rima Das

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on Instagram and her fans and followers love to see her dolled up in the most stunning designer wear, giving major fashion goals. Recently, Sonam took to the social media site to talk about Assamese filmmaker Rima Das and her praiseworthy works. Read on to know more about Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor praises Rima Das' movies

Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor recently shared a post on Instagram, which acknowledged the contribution of Assamese filmmaker Rima Das to the cinema. Kapoor posted many snippets from Rima's different interviews and press releases and even shared some memorable scenes of her films. The first picture in the post featured Rima Das' picture and her professions including writer, director, editor, and producer, who put the culture of Assam and its struggles on the global map.

Sonam shared an inspiring caption, about the topic 'Women in Film' and wrote, "Women need to shift from thinking 'I'm not ready to do that' to thinking 'I want to do that – and I'll learn by doing it.” — Sheryl Sandberg

In essence, this is what Rima Das has done — producing, acting, directing, shooting, and editing her films — without

professional training. Das believes that it is this very lack of training that has helped her envision such unique films.

The Assamese filmmaker is a cinematic powerhouse and I’m so excited to be able to celebrate her and her contribution to global cinema. To yet another relentless hustler — may you always remain an inspiration!"

You can see Sonam's post here.

The second slide featured snippets from Rima's second film as a director titled Antardrishti: Man with the Binoculars. The 2013 film was screened at several international festivals including the Cannes film festival, Mumbai film festival, and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

The post also talked about how Das received international recognition with her films Village Rockstars and Bulbul Can Sing. Village Rockstars went on to win the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2018 and became the first Assamese movie to qualify for the Oscars. In a clip shared by Sonam, Rima can be seen talking about her journey and she stated that she aspired to be an actor first but language was a barrier for her and when she landed in Mumbai, she went through depression and saw a lot of films later, which is when she decided to change her career path from acting to filmmaking.

Image Credits: Sonam Kapoor Official and Rima Das Instagram accounts

