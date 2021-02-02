Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Recalls When Anand Proposed Her In 2017, Shares Throwback Pic From NY

On Monday night, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo from 2017. She recalled the time when her husband Anand proposed to her in New York. In the pic, Anand was planting a kiss on Sonam's cheeks. While he sported a basic grey tee, the Neerja actor stunned in a bright floral dress. Sharing the throwback photo, Sonam wrote, "Throwback to a wonderful trip where my beautiful husband Anand Ahuja proposed to me, August 2017, New York, everyday phenomenal."

As soon as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's husband caught a glimpse of the same, he was quick to drop a lovable comment. Anand Ahuja wrote," A few weeks after this! This was the bday party you threw for me." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actor Maheep Kapoor also dropped several hearts. A user wrote, "So cute," whereas another fan penned, "Every day phenomenal." Many simply flooded the comments section with awestruck emoticons.

When Anand proposed to Sonam in 2017

On the work front, Sonam is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Blind. She often shares glimpses of her shoot on Instagram. Recently, the actor posted a series of BTS photos while preparing for one of her scenes. She shared the photos with her director, Shome Makhija and the duo was busy reading the script in Glasgow, United Kingdom. "Working working working. Some days you nail it and somedays you have to work towards getting it right. This was one of those days. Shome and I working towards it.. #Blind," she wrote while posting the pictures.

In the upcoming outing, Sonam will be seen playing the role of Gia Singh. The movie is being produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The story of the movie is about a blind police officer who’s in search of a serial killer. The makers are planning for a 2021 release. Earlier, Sonam was shooting in a snowy location in Glasglow. "We are making a thriller and are very serious about our jobs. The cold is making us behave this way," she wrote while posting another set of fun BTS photos.

