Mohit Raina Experiences 'nature's Simple Treasures' At The Golden Temple & Beach

Popular TV and film actor Mohit Raina took to his social media handle and treated his fans with his two photos. Interestingly, in the first photo, Mohit is seen standing on a beach while glaring at the sea. Meanwhile, in the second post, Raina is seen at the Golden temple. To caption his first picture, which features a beach, Mohit wrote, "Find Yourself in the Sea / Nature's Simple Treasures", along with a red-heart and flowers emoji, while for the second post, he asserted, "This happened too". Scroll down to take a look at Mohit Raina's photos in his latest Instagram entries.

Mohit Raina enjoys nature's treasures

Within a couple of hours, both the posts of the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor managed to garner more than 50k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. A handful of fans also remembered his portrayal of Shiva in his TV serial as they hailed Mahadev in the comments box. On the other side, the posts sent a wave of cheers among a few of his fans as the actor shared something on his feed after almost a month.

As mentioned above, the 38-year-old actor is not an avid social media user. His previous post came on the second day of the year 2021. While extending new year's wishes to his Insta fam, he shared a monochrome picture of himself. Going by the comment section of that post, his fans were delighted to get a glimpse of the actor.

On the professional front, Mohit Raina is currently gearing up for his upcoming web-series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which will be dropped on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021. Based on the terror attacks of November 26, 2008, the medical drama will narrate the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks that ravaged the city. The series, created by Nikhil Advani, will also feature Konkana Sen Sharma, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthar in the lead characters.

